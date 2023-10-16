Man in custody after fatal North Las Vegas crash

A man is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas on Monday morning.

A man is in custody after a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle left a man dead in North Las Vegas on Monday morning.

The crash occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2200 block of Losee Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

A 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636 motorcycle was southbound on Losee when a northbound Chevy Tahoe made a left turn in front of the motorcycle while pulling into a private drive, causing the motorcycle to strike the front passenger side of the Tahoe, the police said.

Armando Dominguez, 38, showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest. Dominguez was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, driving without a driver’s license, due care while driving, and other traffic related offenses.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.