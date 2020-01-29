NLV offers scholarship in honor of late Assemblyman Thompson
North Las Vegas city officials announced a full-tuition scholarship to the University of Phoenix in honor of late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson on Jan. 22.
The city partnered with the University of Phoenix, Las Vegas Campus, to offer the scholarship for an undergraduate degree program, according to a news release. The deadline for prospective students to apply is March 20; only the first 100 submitted applications that meet eligibility criteria will be considered, according to the university’s website.
The recipient will be announced April 13. Applicants must live in Nevada.
Thompson graduated from the University of Phoenix in 2010 with a Master of Arts in Organizational Management, according to the release. The North Las Vegas resident was appointed in 2013 to serve in the Assembly. He died suddenly in May.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2uBXfhn.