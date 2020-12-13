No injuries reported in North Las Vegas salvage yard fire

A Sunday morning fire at a North Las Vegas salvage yard sent smoke into the air, but resulted in no injuries.

Crews battle a fire Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at a salvage yard located on the 2200 block of Crestline Loop Road in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A Sunday morning fire at a North Las Vegas salvage yard sent a plume of smoke into the air, but resulted in no injuries.

North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker said fire officials responded to a fire on the 2200 block of Crestline Loop Road, near Losee Road and Carey Avenue, at about 3:30 a.m.

A cluster of about 100 crushed vehicles was on fire at the salvage yard, he said.

Social media photos posted on Twitter by the Las Vegas Fire Department shortly after 4:15 a.m. showed a thick plume of smoke rising into the night sky.

Twenty eight firefighters from the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas fire departments responded to the fire, Walker said. Some firefighters remained at the site about 10 a.m. Sunday to extinguish hotspots, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.