North Las Vegas appoints city attorney

North Las Vegas’ acting city attorney was officially appointed to the role Wednesday.

North Las Vegas City Hall is shown.

Andy Moore had taken on the duties in April, when former City Attorney Micaela Moore was elevated to city manager.

The City Council voted unanimously to appoint Andy Moore during its Wednesday meeting.

The two officials are not related. Details on his salary were not disclosed.

“Andy is more than a dedicated legal mind; he’s a devoted community member whose values and commitment to public service reflect the heart of North Las Vegas,” Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a news release. “We are thrilled to see him continue to strengthen our city’s legal foundation and help guide us toward a bright future.”

Moore holds degrees in history and law from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the University of Oregon, respectively.

The city said Moore has “extensive experience” in administrative law and local government, including zoning and land use, public records, licensing and real estate transactions.

Moore clerked at Clark County District Court and practiced law for multiple firms, including Kummer Kaempfer and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

North Las Vegas hired him in 2017. He was promoted to chief deputy city attorney in 2022.

“During his time with the City Attorney’s Office, Mr. Moore has provided advice and counsel to the Mayor, City Council, and all City departments, and served as an integral part of the City Attorney’s office,” North Las Vegas officials said.

The city noted that Moore volunteers with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and youth sports.

Moore said in the release that he was honored by the trust the city had placed in him.

“North Las Vegas is an incredible community and I am proud to serve as City Attorney, working alongside such talented colleagues to uphold the city’s mission and advance the goals of our wonderful city,” he said.

