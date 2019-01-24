North Las Vegas City Council race getting crowded

Lee’s endorsement of Councilman Scott Black in 2017 was one factor that helped propel Black to unseat Anita Wood, a two-term incumbent Councilwoman.

Richard Cherchio

The race for the North Las Vegas City Council Ward 4 seat is getting crowded.

Four candidates have submitted candidacy paperwork for the position in the first two days of filing.

Among the candidates challenging incumbent Richard Cherchio is George Warner, a North Las Vegas planning commissioner who says he has the support of Mayor John Lee.

Lee’s endorsement of Councilman Scott Black in 2017 was one factor that helped propel Black to unseat Anita Wood, a two-term incumbent Councilwoman.

First-time candidate Lamont Riley, a union official for the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees, and longtime businessman Pete Shields also filed to run.

Cherchio served on the council for two years after a 2009 appointment. He lost re-election by one vote in 2011, but won the seat back in 2015.

In Las Vegas, former city parks commissioner David Lopez filed to run in Ward 3, where incumbent Bob Coffin is not seeking re-election. Aaron Bautista, Melissa Clary and Shawn Mooneyham submitted their candidacy paperwork for the seat on Tuesday.

In Henderson, Councilman Dan Stewart on Wednesday filed to retain the Ward 4 seat he was appointed to his seat in January 2017.

Also Wednesday, Michelle Romero, joined the race for the Ward 1 Council seat. The seat is held by Gerri Schroder, who is term-limited. Romero, a former redevelopment manager for Henderson, announced her candidacy early last year. She owns a consulting firm that specializes in redevelopment, economic development and planning issues.

Romero will face off against perennial candidate Eddie Hamilton, who filed in Ward 1 on Tuesday.

Incumbent Judge Mark Stevens also filed to retain his post in Department 1 of Henderson Municipal Court.

