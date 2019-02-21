North Las Vegas City Council to start meetings 2 hours earlier

North Las Vegas city hall (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to start its meetings two hours earlier beginning next month.

Meetings will now begin at 4 p.m.

City officials have said the move was proposed because the council is handling more business. City Manager Ryann Juden told council members that the change will also save the city money on staff overtime.

Councilman Isaac Barron cast the lone vote against the change. He said he wanted the time changed to 5 p.m. to accommodate people who work during the day.

The Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission hold meetings at 9 a.m. Henderson holds its City Council meetings at 6 p.m.

Residents who are unable to attend may stream meetings on the city’s website. Archived videos are posted to the website for later viewing. Those who want to submit public comment to be read into the record may do so online.

The next North Las Vegas meeting is set for March 6.

