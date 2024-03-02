North Las Vegas city manager stepping down

City Manager Dr. Ryann Juden will step down from his post with the city of North Las Vegas this summer, according to an announcement from the city.

North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The city of North Las Vegas will be searching for a new top executive.

City Manager Ryann Juden — who first joined the city as a chief of staff in 2013 — is departing in the summer “to pursue new career opportunities,” the city announced in a news release.

“Watching the final items being crossed off a list of goals first put together in 2013 made me realize we have accomplished what many said was impossible, and put the city in the most stable position it has ever been in,” Juden said in the release. “Now is the perfect time for this transition as our city is fiscally healthy and headed in the right direction with our amazing executive team, inspiring and incredible Mayor, hard-working dedicated council and loyal team members delivering services for our residents.”

Juden’s contract, which was extended in December 2022, ran through 2027, with a base yearly salary of $300,126.

The employment agreement included a clause that allowed Juden to leave the position with a 30-day notice.

Juden climbed the ranks to assistant city manager and was appointed to the top post in April 2018.

“When Dr. Juden first came to the city, it was nationally ranked as one of the worst-run cities in America with a $152 million structural budget deficit, a municipal bond rating four levels below junk rating, contentious labor and political issues, and in a state fiscal receivership,” the release noted.

City council leadership touted Ryann’s tenure in the release.

“Ryann is an incredible leader who has worked tirelessly to turn our city around, and although I wish he would be our city manager for life, we are grateful his wife Debbie and children have shared him with us for so long,” Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said. “One of Ryann’s many wonderful legacies is the very talented senior management team he has built and developed allowing us to select the next city manager internally.”

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black added: “We are all like family, and we will greatly miss Ryann’s brilliant strategic mind and immense talents. He has transformed and forever changed our city for the better.”

Black said that during his remaining time, Juden will assist the city through a transition and “guide the many important projects we are working on.”

The city did not immediately announce a succession plan.

