North Las Vegas Fire Department honors 2 good Samaritans

The North Las Vegas Fire Department is honoring two citizens Wednesday morning after they rescued a pair of men from a house fire Saturday.

Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said firefighters were called at 9 a.m. to a fire in a home in the 600 block of Glendale Avenue, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Carey Avenue. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

“Firefighters learned two civilians had rescued two people from the home, including a man with a double amputation to both legs, who had suffered burns in the fire,” Galloway said.

A second victim suffered smoke inhalation. The good Samaritans are Jose Alvarado and Vincent Torres.

City Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun praised Alvarado and Torres.

“Their brave actions and compassion for human life reduced the severity of the victims’ injuries and ultimately saved their lives,” Calhoun said. “I am grateful these two men were nearby to help.”

The fire was deemed an accident.

