North Las Vegas, Golden Knights unite for toy giveaway — GALLERY

December 20, 2020 - 11:28 am
 
Santa Claus loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the ...
Santa Claus loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru ...
Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Madison Nelson, 7, center, carries a scooter as her brother Wyatt, 6, center right, works with ...
Madison Nelson, 7, center, carries a scooter as her brother Wyatt, 6, center right, works with their father Officer Luke Wilson, right, tooled up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
North Las Vegas Police Department Chief Pamela Ojeda directs traffic during the first NLVPD Hol ...
North Las Vegas Police Department Chief Pamela Ojeda directs traffic during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers durin ...
North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru ...
Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway dri ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jaeion Severin, 12, left, delivers gifts with Nyiah Warren, 7, center, and Tricia Turner during ...
Jaeion Severin, 12, left, delivers gifts with Nyiah Warren, 7, center, and Tricia Turner during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet drivers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event ...
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet drivers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Santa Claus greets passengers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in t ...
Santa Claus greets passengers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nyiah Warren, 7, center, stacks up scooters during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-t ...
Nyiah Warren, 7, center, stacks up scooters during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway dri ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An officer begins to inform drivers that the line is closing during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy ...
An officer begins to inform drivers that the line is closing during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone, right, helps to load up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone, right, helps to load up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers durin ...
North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone looks at a gift list for attendees during the first NLVPD Holi ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone looks at a gift list for attendees during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway dri ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway dri ...
Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The city of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted its inaugural NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights helped with the giveaway held at the North Las Vegas City Hall south parking lot.

The NLVPD “Holiday Toy Giveaway” event was a drive-thru style event to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Funding, prepackaged food and other donations for this event were provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and City Council members, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Just One Project Mobile Food Pantry, Clean the World Foundation, When Charity Works Organization and many others.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

