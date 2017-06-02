North Las Vegas man dies in off-road accident

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

A North Las Vegas man was killed Sunday night in an off-road vehicle crash.

Steven William Lewis, 59, was thrown from an off-road vehicle about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Amargosa Sand Dunes, near U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View Road in Amargosa Valley, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis received emergency medical aid at the scene but succumbed to his injuries. He was not restrained and was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

