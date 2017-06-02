ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas man dies in off-road accident

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2017 - 10:00 am
 

A North Las Vegas man was killed Sunday night in an off-road vehicle crash.

Steven William Lewis, 59, was thrown from an off-road vehicle about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Amargosa Sand Dunes, near U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View Road in Amargosa Valley, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis received emergency medical aid at the scene but succumbed to his injuries. He was not restrained and was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like