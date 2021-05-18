North Las Vegas mayor tests positive for COVID-19

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee announced his positive test result Monday evening in a Facebook post, saying he was informed in the afternoon that he had come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

“I immediately went to get tested, and tested positive, while following all CDC guidelines,” he said.

In April, Lee appeared in photos on Twitter that showed him maskless and not socially distanced from other maskless people as he met with Republican leaders and activists on a trip across Nevada.

Lee, who was not vaccinated, said he was feeling well, was not experiencing any symptoms and would be quarantining.

“I beat cancer and I’ll beat Covid-19,” he wrote. “I had not yet gotten the vaccine, and I’d like this to serve as a reminder to all to continue to take proper precautions, as well as ask for prayers for all who have been affected by this virus.”

Lee officially launched his campaign for governor on Monday after announcing last month that he was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.