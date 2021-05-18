84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 7:01 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2021 - 7:17 pm
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Stat ...
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee announced his positive test result Monday evening in a Facebook post, saying he was informed in the afternoon that he had come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

“I immediately went to get tested, and tested positive, while following all CDC guidelines,” he said.

In April, Lee appeared in photos on Twitter that showed him maskless and not socially distanced from other maskless people as he met with Republican leaders and activists on a trip across Nevada.

Lee, who was not vaccinated, said he was feeling well, was not experiencing any symptoms and would be quarantining.

“I beat cancer and I’ll beat Covid-19,” he wrote. “I had not yet gotten the vaccine, and I’d like this to serve as a reminder to all to continue to take proper precautions, as well as ask for prayers for all who have been affected by this virus.”

Lee officially launched his campaign for governor on Monday after announcing last month that he was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
2
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
3
Raiders come to contract terms with 3 rookie draft picks
Raiders come to contract terms with 3 rookie draft picks
4
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
5
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Clark County may not reach vaccination goal to reopen by June 1
By / RJ

The health district’s chief health officer says about 50 percent of eligible Clark County residents 16 and older has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Clark County has set a threshold of 60 percent before fully reopening.