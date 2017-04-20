North Las Vegas OKs Craig Elementary School construction

The North Las Vegas City Council has approved a permit for an expansion project at Lois Craig Elementary School. (Google Street View)

A permit was granted Wednesday night allowing Lois Craig Elementary School to build a new 22,725-square-foot building.

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved the project and a zone change allowing for construction of a two-story structure with 14 classrooms, restrooms and storage for the school at Gowan Road and Berg Street. An existing playground will be reconfigured to make way for the campus expansion.

Construction is expected to wrap up by December, aimed at relieving overcrowding at the school.

2637 E. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas, NV