North Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing man

Steven Roberts Jr., 36, was last seen Sunday morning leaving his home on the 1100 block of Stone River Court in a white 2012 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 594H25.

Steven Roberts Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may need medical attention.

Steven Roberts Jr., 36, was last seen Sunday morning leaving his home on the 1100 block of Stone River Court, near North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue, in a white 2012 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 594H25, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Roberts has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Police say his medication was left at home.

He is described as a 6-foot-3 black man weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and a goatee and brown eyes.

The department is asking that all hospitals check their registries for Roberts or any unidentified patients matching his description. Anyone with information may contact police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.