North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigate reported gunshots at apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 4:00 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Officer Alexander Cuevas said the department’s SWAT team was called to the Cheyenne Villas Apartments, 3260 Fountain Falls Way, around 12:30 p.m. in response to an illegal shooting that was initially reported around 9:30 a.m.

“The SWAT team was called in as a precaution,” Cuevas said, adding that there is a person of interest in one of the apartments. Cuevas said it is not a barricade situation and could not elaborate on how the person of interest was related to the shooting.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

