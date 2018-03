North Las Vegas police are working a fatal crash near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevards.

Roads are partially closed. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Eastbound Lake Mead is closed all the way to Interstate 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.