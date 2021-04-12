79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigating fatal hit-and-run as ‘intentional’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 7:20 am
 
Updated April 12, 2021 - 5:48 pm
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Veg ...
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Veg ...
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Veg ...
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Veg ...
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Veg ...
North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police block a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Poker Palace early ...
North Las Vegas police block a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Poker Palace early Monday, April 12, 2021, for a death investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday as a homicide.

The crash left a man dead near a bus stop in North Las Vegas. Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a Monday afternoon news release that a 43-year-old woman had been arrested on one count of murder in connection with the case.

She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, police said, where records showed her name spelled as Jackqueline Rose Martin.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police said the body of a man in his 40s was found behind a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, just across the street from the Poker Palace casino.

Investigators determined that a vehicle headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard hit the man at the bus stop, then left the scene, where the man was pronounced dead. The Clark County coroner’s office will name him once relatives have been notified.

Police said they later located the vehicle and determined that the crash was “intentional,” according to the release.

Anyone with additional information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
5
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at Craig Road and Martin Luther King Bo ...
Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash
By / RJ

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m. to a crash near West Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard where North Las Vegas police believe a man in his 20s ran the red light and struck two SUVs.