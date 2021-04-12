North Las Vegas police investigating fatal hit-and-run as ‘intentional’

The crash left a man dead near a bus stop. North Las Vegas police said Monday afternoon that a 43-year-old woman had been arrested on one count of murder in connection.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police block a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Poker Palace early Monday, April 12, 2021, for a death investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday as a homicide.

The crash left a man dead near a bus stop in North Las Vegas. Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a Monday afternoon news release that a 43-year-old woman had been arrested on one count of murder in connection with the case.

She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, police said, where records showed her name spelled as Jackqueline Rose Martin.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police said the body of a man in his 40s was found behind a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, just across the street from the Poker Palace casino.

Investigators determined that a vehicle headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard hit the man at the bus stop, then left the scene, where the man was pronounced dead. The Clark County coroner’s office will name him once relatives have been notified.

Police said they later located the vehicle and determined that the crash was “intentional,” according to the release.

Anyone with additional information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

