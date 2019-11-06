North Las Vegas police say missing woman, 85, located safely

Alexandria Morales, 85, was found “a few hours ago” in Henderson and in good health, according to a news release.

Alexandria Morales (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police say an elderly woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon after taking off in a friend’s vehicle has been located.

