North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police search for missing deaf, mute man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2022 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2022 - 1:06 pm
North Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding Curtis Knode, 57, who has been missing si ...
North Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding Curtis Knode, 57, who has been missing since late Friday night. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since late Friday night.

Curtis Knode, 57, was last seen walking in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bruce Street just before midnight Friday, police said.

Knode is a white male about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighting 140 pounds with long gray hair and a gray beard. He was wearing a light blue Bud Light shirt, white jacket and blue jeans.

He is physically frail, deaf, mute and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old child, police said. Knode also has a hernia and walks with a limp, police said.

The department is requesting area hospitals to check their registries for Knode or someone matching his description and to notify police immediately upon finding him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department right away at 702-633-9111.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

