North Las Vegas police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Police are searching for a teenage boy last seen over a week ago in North Las Vegas.

Alex Marshall, 14, was last seen Nov. 4 around 8:15 p.m. near Clayton Street and West Lone Mountain Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department statement.

Marshall is considered an “endangered runaway,” because he has medical issues and does not have access to his medication police said.

The boy is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, bleached jeans and Vans shoes and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

