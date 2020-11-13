North Las Vegas police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Alex Marshall, 14, was last seen Nov. 4 around 8:15 p.m. near Clayton Street and West Lone Mountain Road, according North Las Vegas police.
Police are searching for a teenage boy last seen over a week ago in North Las Vegas.
Alex Marshall, 14, was last seen Nov. 4 around 8:15 p.m. near Clayton Street and West Lone Mountain Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department statement.
Marshall is considered an “endangered runaway,” because he has medical issues and does not have access to his medication police said.
The boy is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, bleached jeans and Vans shoes and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.