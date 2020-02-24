North Las Vegas police searching for missing 68-year-old man

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating an older man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Enrique Cervantes-Gonzalez (NLVPD)

Enrique Cervantes-Gonzalez was last seen in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North around 12:30 p.m., police said in a release Sunday night. He was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Cervantes-Gonzalez “has high blood pressure, dementia, and occasionally has hallucinations, in which he takes medicine for.” He does not have money or his medication with him, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

