North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing man with dementia

William Banfield Jr., 71, was last seen about noon Monday at 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, near Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas police said.

William Banfield Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at midday on Monday.

William Banfield Jr. was last seen about noon at 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, near Camino Al Norte, the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter. Banfield has early stages of dementia and “is not able to find his way back,” the department said.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a black T-shirt, the department said.

Have you seen me? 71 year-old William Banfield Jr. hasn’t been seen since the 17th around noon. He was last seen at 770 W. Lone Mountain, Banfield has early stages of dementia and is not able to find his way back. LSW blue pajama pants, black t shirt. Contact NLVPD at 633-9111. pic.twitter.com/gn4v5V6njp — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 18, 2020

Anyone with information about Banfield’s whereabouts can contact police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.