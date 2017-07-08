ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas woman dies after rollover crash in Mesquite

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 4:51 pm
 

A North Las Vegas woman is dead after a rollover crash Friday in Mesquite.

Cathey Hooper, 52, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup that was hauling a camper when a powerful gust of wind blew the vehicles out of the travel lane, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. She lost control of the truck, causing it to veer off the road to the right.

The vehicle rolled and ejected Hooper, who was not wearing a seat belt, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

This is the 36th fatality for the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

