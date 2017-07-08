North Las Vegas woman dies after rollover crash in Mesquite

Cathey Hooper, 52, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup that was hauling a camper when a powerful gust of wind blew the vehicles out of the travel lane, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Scene of a rollover crash Friday in Mesquite. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A North Las Vegas woman is dead after a rollover crash Friday in Mesquite.

Cathey Hooper, 52, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup that was hauling a camper when a powerful gust of wind blew the vehicles out of the travel lane, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. She lost control of the truck, causing it to veer off the road to the right.

The vehicle rolled and ejected Hooper, who was not wearing a seat belt, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

This is the 36th fatality for the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

