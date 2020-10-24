69°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas woman last seen Oct. 11 classified ‘missing endangered’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 7:41 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2020 - 7:44 pm

North Las Vegas police are searching for a 52-year-old woman who was reported missing on Oct. 11.

Tomkio Leavy was last seen near the area of West Centennial Parkway and Revere Street.

Leavy was first considered missing, but according to North Las Vegas police, she is now classified as “missing endangered.”

She is a Black female, standing about 5-foot-2 and weighing about 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt and yoga pants with black stripes down the side.

Leavy could be in medical distress as she is diabetic, has high blood pressure and does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leavy is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

