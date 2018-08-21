Pedestrian critically injured in car crash in North Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a car in North Las Vegas late Monday.

North Las Vegas police investigate where a woman was struck by a car Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, near Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street. (North Las Vegas police/Twitter @NLVPD)

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street, near Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said.

A woman in her 50s was crossing Lake Mead when she was hit by a car, Patty said. Preliminary information indicates she was crossing outside of a crosswalk, he said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Patty said.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this point in the investigation, Patty said.

Eastbound Lake Mead is closed between McDaniel and Bruce streets while police investigate, Patty said.

