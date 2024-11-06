Pedestrian killed in crash with semi-truck in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.
The North Las Vegas Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.
Authorities said the pedestrian was killed in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.