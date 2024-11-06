58°F
North Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash with semi-truck in North Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 11:20 am
 

The North Las Vegas Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

Authorities said the pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

