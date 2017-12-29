Police looking for missing North Las Vegas boy

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old Deontre Coleman, who went missing Wednesday night.

Deontre Coleman, 11 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Officers learned about 5 p.m. Wednesday that Deontre Coleman had gone missing, police said. He was last seen near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street.

His family said he has a medical condition requiring him to be on medication, which he doesn’t have with him, police wrote in a release.

North Las Vegas police described the boy as black, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts, police said.

Police urged anybody with information as to the boy’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 702-633-9111.

