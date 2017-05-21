Senior-living facility may be built in North Las Vegas’ urban core

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, seen in 2015. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A senior-living facility could be built on a vacant 18-acre parcel that was once home to a high-crime multifamily complex in North Las Vegas’ urban core.

The North Las Vegas City Council last week selected Sargem to develop the $60 million project, which calls for building 240 units, a park, a dining room and library within an area bound by Carey, West and Morton avenues and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Nearby, a permanent medical clinic or surgery center will be built at 1818 Carey Ave., where a trailer houses a temporary clinic operated by Searchlight Healthcare.

Site development and additional architectural work still need to be completed, but the new facility could open sometime in 2019, said Edward Vance, an architect with Sargem who is also founder and CEO of EV&A Architects.

“In the end, the hope is that we come up with a very great product,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, whose Ward 2 includes the project.

“One main thing I want to make sure we don’t take for granted is connectivity to the community,” Goynes-Brown said. “We will have a medical facility in the area that is much needed, which along with jobs, was much needed.”

The yet-to-be-named senior living facility will be built where the former Buena Vista Springs apartments once stood. Previous known as a hub of drug deals and violent crimes, Buena Vista Springs was acquired by the city and demolished about three years ago, funded by a $2.2 million federal grant, said Cass Palmer, director of North Las Vegas Neighborhood and Leisure Services.

North Las Vegas city officials launched redevelopment efforts two years with help from a $485,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Known as the Choice Neighborhood Initiative, it involved city officials seeking input from residents on how to improve the area.

People living near the former Buena Vista Springs complex said they wanted to see grocery stores, dental offices, medical services and other amenities as a way to create new jobs for their neighborhood, city officials said.

Palmer said the new clinic and senior housing complex will create about 200 jobs, raise surrounding property values and likely spur additional development in the neighborhood.

North Las Vegas Choice Neighborhood Initiative 2015: City received a $485,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve a 1.5-square-mile area within the urban core. Community input meetings begin. 2016: Opening of a community garden at Zion Methodist Church. Community meetings continue. 2017: HUD and the North Las Vegas City Council approve a two-year redevelopment plan. Construction begins on a new $22 million public housing complex for senior citizens on a vacant 2.7-acre parcel at Tonopah Avenue and Yale Street. Developer selected for a $60 million senior housing project on a vacant 18-acre parcel at Carey and West avenues. Source: City of North Las Vegas

1818 Carey Ave., North Las Vegas