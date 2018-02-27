Squires Elementary archers take tournament

The North Las Vegas team’s top 18 students will compete next in the western nationals tournament of the National Archery in Schools Program in Utah in April.

Maryani Matos, 11, practices with the rest of the archery team after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Maryani Matos, 11, left, and Maureen Ruiz, 12, practices with the rest of the archery team after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Daniel Parra Luna, 9, retrieves his arrows during archery practice after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Michael Arnold, 10, retrieves his arrows during archery practice after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Karen Perez Cruz, 9, retrieves her arrows during archery practice after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A student retrieves her arrows during archery practice after school at Squires Elementary in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

In a cramped physical education room at Squires Elementary , archery team members send arrows flying toward a bull’s-eye at the other end of the room.

But don’t let the humble surroundings fool you; the Squires team finished first in the elementary school division of the National Archery in Schools Program state tournament in February, beating six other schools. Head coach Sherry Jones attributes that to practice and consistency.

“And the kids,” she said of the fourth- and fifth-graders. “Their dedication to it, and their willingness to make the adjustments and follow the steps.”

She was referring to the 11 steps of archery, which all of Jones’ students at the North Las Vegas school can recite by memory.

The 22-member team also boasts top players this year; 10-year-olds Barbara Moscosa and Joshua Hernandez Martinez took home first place among elementary school females and males, respectively.

“I thought I could win first place,” said Hernandez Martinez, who started archery this school year, “and I did.”

The competition scores students based on where their arrows land on the target from 10 meters (just under 33 feet) and 15 meters (a little under 50 feet) away.

It’s another feather in the cap of a program that has grown increasingly popular at the school at 1312 E. Tonopah Ave. Students tried out for the team in two groups of roughly 24, and Jones took the best 12 from each group.

“We’ve had a pretty good turnout every year, and we’ve had kids we’ve had to put on the wait list,” Jones said.

After that, it’s all about practice.

“We practice during recess, after school, and some kids come in in the morning,” Jones said. “The more practice they get, the better they get.”

The team’s top 18 members will now travel to the western nationals tournament of the National Archery in Schools Program, which will take place in Utah in April.

