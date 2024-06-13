Stay cool this weekend — by meeting police officers

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting a summer bash that will give people a chance to meet police officers while beating the heat.

Man shot by officers while attempting to stab woman in northeast valley, police say

This $5.9M deal will bring more new homes to North Las Vegas

The Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane in North Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (North Las Vegas)

The Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane in North Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (North Las Vegas)

As the valley deals with temperatures that have already set records this summer, the North Las Vegas Police Department is offering people a way to stay cool and meet the folks behind the badge.

The police department is holding its first-ever Badge Splash Summer Bash on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane.

The bash will feature games, food, music and a HeyDude shoe giveaway.

Officials say the goal of the event — in addition to helping people stay cool — is to give North Las Vegas children a chance to interact with police officers in a friendly, relaxed way.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.