Stay cool this weekend — by meeting police officers

The Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane in North Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (North Las Vegas)
The Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane in North Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (North Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 1:01 pm

As the valley deals with temperatures that have already set records this summer, the North Las Vegas Police Department is offering people a way to stay cool and meet the folks behind the badge.

The police department is holding its first-ever Badge Splash Summer Bash on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Pool on Allen Lane.

The bash will feature games, food, music and a HeyDude shoe giveaway.

Officials say the goal of the event — in addition to helping people stay cool — is to give North Las Vegas children a chance to interact with police officers in a friendly, relaxed way.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

