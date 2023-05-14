90°F
North Las Vegas

Stolen vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas home causing small gas leak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 6:24 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stolen vehicle crashed into a gas line at North Las Vegas home Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m. a gray Kia SUV crashed into the corner of a garage in the 4300 block of Acropolis Avenue, near West El Campo Grande Avenue and Valley Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

The two people in the Kia fled the scene before police arrived.

“A witness reported that one occupant had a ski mask on,” Thomas said in a text message.

No one inside the home was hurt and the vehicle did not enter the home. A gas line was struck causing a leak but Thomas said it was quickly contained by the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Southwest Gas Corp.

Thomas said the vehicle was recently stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

