‘Suspicious’ church fire investigated in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Fire Department contained a structure fire at 2030 N. Yale St., near East Lake Mead Boulevard and the I-15.

The first arriving units, who responded around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, observed light smoke coming from the gable vents of a small, single-story church building. A news release from the City of North Las Vegas said firefighters “quickly entered the building,” locating a fire on an exterior wall.

The release added that firefighters stopped the fire at the exterior wall, and it did not extend into the inside of the building or its attic space. Neither building occupants nor firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is currently considered suspicious. The release said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will aid the North Las Vegas Fire and Police departments in the investigation, which is typical for church fires.

Anyone who may have information about this fire is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

