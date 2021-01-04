Suspicious package cleared in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police went to the 4100 block of Craig Road, near Valley Drive, after receiving a report Monday morning of a suspicious package.
A suspicious package that forced North Las Vegas police to close down roads and evacuate buildings on Monday turned out to be a tackle box, a police spokesman said.
North Las Vegas police went to the 4100 block of West Craig Road, near Valley Drive, after receiving a report of a suspicious package just after 11:30 a.m., spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.
Cuevas said a person was seen on surveillance footage suspiciously dropping off the package. The package was left next to a car in front of Opportunity Village, he said.
Authorities, including the bomb squad and FBI, cleared the package about 2:10 p.m., Cuevas said.
The evacuation in the area was lifted and traffic was reopened.
Police are still trying to determine who left the package, Cuevas said.
