Suspicious package cleared in North Las Vegas

A suspicious package that forced North Las Vegas police to close down roads and evacuate buildings on Monday turned out to be a tackle box, a police spokesman said.

North Las Vegas police went to the 4100 block of West Craig Road, near Valley Drive, after receiving a report of a suspicious package just after 11:30 a.m., spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Cuevas said a person was seen on surveillance footage suspiciously dropping off the package. The package was left next to a car in front of Opportunity Village, he said.

Authorities, including the bomb squad and FBI, cleared the package about 2:10 p.m., Cuevas said.

The evacuation in the area was lifted and traffic was reopened.

Police are still trying to determine who left the package, Cuevas said.

