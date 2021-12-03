Teen and dog killed in North Las Vegas crash

A teen and a dog he was walking were killed Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a van in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at 5:12 p.m., the boy and his dog were walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard near Helen Avenue when they were struck by a silver van. The youth was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center where he died. The dog died at the scene.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Cuevas said. Impairment was not suspected.

Cuevas said an investigation indicated the youth was jaywalking when he was struck.

Martin Luther King was closed in both directions near Helen while officers investigated the crash.

