Tempura cheesecake a treat at Sushi Loca in Centennial Hills

In 2015, Review-Journal Facebook followers voted Sushi Loca one of the best sushi restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley.

A spider roll and California roll are displayed on Nov. 28, 2017 at Sushi Loca, 6181 Centennial Center Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View)

A California roll is served on Nov. 28, 2017 at Sushi Loca, 6181 Centennial Center Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View)

A spider roll is served on Nov. 28, 2017 at Sushi Loca, 6181 Centennial Center Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View)

Sushi Loca, which has locations in Centennial Hills and Downtown Summerlin, sells sushi, sashimi and dinner entrees.

The weekday lunch special at the Centennial Hills location includes a lunch box, which comes with miso soup, salad, rice and gyoza and the option of two meat entrees for $11.95. The lunch plate comes with miso soup, the option of one meat, such as tuna or yellowtail, and one sushi roll, also for $11.95.

Higher-end rolls include Final Fantasy One (spicy soft shell crab, cucumber, fish and avocado) for $12.95 and Put Your Hands Up!, which has shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, yellow tail and avocado for $12.95 as well.

Dinner entrees include hibachi (served with salad, miso soup, rice and the choice of vegetables or meat) starting at $9.95, salmon teriyaki for $15.95 and a tempura box, which comes with shrimp and vegetable tempura, for $12.95.

For dessert, Sushi Loca offers tempura cheesecake for $6.95 and tempura ice cream (green tea or vanilla) for $4.95.

Sushi Loca Where: 6181 Centennial Center Blvd. Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays Phone: 702-558-5622 Social media: facebook.com/SushiLocaLV

6181 Centennial Center Blvd.