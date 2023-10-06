Van driver faces charges after 5-year-old killed in North Las Vegas crash

A 5-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Guillermo Cchochi Senobua (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The driver of the van, 41-year-old Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, was later arrested by North Las Vegas police on charges of involuntary manslaughter and full-time attention to driving after the fact. He also has a DUI warrant from Texas, said a news release.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. on the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police say the boy exited the rear driver’s side of a vehicle that was part of a line dropping off children at school and ran across a driveway. A work van pulled around the stopped vehicles and struck the boy.

He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he died, police said.

Senobua remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No impairment is suspected for the driver of the van, the release said.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

