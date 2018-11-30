Woman, dog shot with same bullet at North Las Vegas home

A woman and dog were shot with the same bullet Thursday night after the dog bit the woman at a home near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, North Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. to a home near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, near Pecos Road, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. A dog inside the home bit a woman in the leg, which resulted in the shooting.

Someone shot the dog, and the woman was hit by the same bullet, Leavitt said.

“They couldn’t get it off, so they shot the dog, and it also went through and hit the woman in the leg,” he said.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, Leavitt said.

Police did not immediately have information on the dog’s condition or whether anyone was arrested Thursday night.

