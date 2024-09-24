Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Anyone who may have information about this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

A woman was struck and killed Monday night in North Las Vegas, and police are looking for the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Civic Center Drive and Webb Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. Arriving officers found an unresponsive adult woman suffering from serious injuries. She was later confirmed to be deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators determined that a white box-style work truck was northbound on Civic Center from Owens Avenue when it left the roadway, mounted the east sidewalk, and struck the victim. The vehicle then fled the scene northbound on Civic Center.

A few minutes later, a second hit-and-run crash was reported involving the same white box-style work truck on Tonopah Avenue and Arthur Street. No one was injured in the second crash.

Investigators say they believe impairment to be a factor in this crash.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555.

