62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

NV Energy confirmed just after 8:30 p.m. that power was restored for over 29,000 customers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 9:30 pm
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday evening amid a power outa ...
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, amid a power outage that impacted over 29,000 people across the southeast valley.

Crash causes thousands in Henderson to lose power

Tens of thousands of people lost power for over three hours in Clark County on Saturday night, according to NV Energy.

The power company reported that over 29,000 customers lost power around 5 p.m., most of them in western Henderson and some of the areas of unincorporated Clark County directly north and west of the city’s borders, according to NV Energy’s outage map.

Over 25,000 of the affected customers were in the 89014 and 89074 zip codes.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting a transmission riser.

Delaney confirmed in an email just after 8:30 p.m. that power was restored.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
2
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
5
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
New water rules start Wednesday: Run your sprinkler 1 day a week
New water rules start Wednesday: Run your sprinkler 1 day a week
Dispute with Henderson drives nonprofit outside city to feed homeless
Dispute with Henderson drives nonprofit outside city to feed homeless
Northbound Interstate 515 near Spaghetti Bowl closed after crash, fire
Northbound Interstate 515 near Spaghetti Bowl closed after crash, fire
Motorcyclist fatally struck in northeast valley
Motorcyclist fatally struck in northeast valley
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified