Nye County officials urge residents to stay at home during storm

A Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicle. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County officials have been making preparations for the arrival of Hilary, but are asking all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Even though Hilary is over a thousand miles away, Nye County has been organizing and partnering with federal, state, and regional partners to help ensure emergency responses, sheltering, emergency care, infrastructure protection and roadway management,” a county spokesman wrote in a news release.

Approximately 15,000 sandbags have been distributed in the county and delivery of 12,00 more is expected.

The Red Cross has staged a 100-person temporary structure in Pahrump, and the National Guard will be assisting with equipment and personnel.

The Nye County Emergency Operation Center is prepared for full activation and will be staffed with both state and local resources.

Mobile and stationary display boards will operate with flood-related information.

Nye County emergency response agencies have been bolstered with additional responders for response to fire, EMS, and law enforcement-related emergencies.

Residents are asked to use 911 for emergencies only, and follow NyeCountyNV.gov and Facebook.com/NyeCounty for updates. Also, the Nye County Sheriff’s Facebook page will also provide updates.