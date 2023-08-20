73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Nye County officials urge residents to stay at home during storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2023 - 6:35 pm
 
A Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicle. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
A Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicle. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County officials have been making preparations for the arrival of Hilary, but are asking all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Even though Hilary is over a thousand miles away, Nye County has been organizing and partnering with federal, state, and regional partners to help ensure emergency responses, sheltering, emergency care, infrastructure protection and roadway management,” a county spokesman wrote in a news release.

Approximately 15,000 sandbags have been distributed in the county and delivery of 12,00 more is expected.

The Red Cross has staged a 100-person temporary structure in Pahrump, and the National Guard will be assisting with equipment and personnel.

The Nye County Emergency Operation Center is prepared for full activation and will be staffed with both state and local resources.

Mobile and stationary display boards will operate with flood-related information.

Nye County emergency response agencies have been bolstered with additional responders for response to fire, EMS, and law enforcement-related emergencies.

Residents are asked to use 911 for emergencies only, and follow NyeCountyNV.gov and Facebook.com/NyeCounty for updates. Also, the Nye County Sheriff’s Facebook page will also provide updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
2
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
3
Hilary, now a Cat 2, still packs a punch for Sunday arrival in US
Hilary, now a Cat 2, still packs a punch for Sunday arrival in US
4
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
5
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The agave lophantha quadricolor is a xeric plant from the deserts of the Southwest. (Bob Morris)
Healthy plants have better tolerance to heat
By / RJ

Plants originally coming from a desert are watered less often than those that don’t come from deserts. This is because desert plants have methods of surviving a longer time between irrigations.

More stories
100 Nevada National Guard troops activated ahead of Hilary
100 Nevada National Guard troops activated ahead of Hilary
York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument
York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Spirits ‘good’ as Nevada Task Force-1 team helps in Maui operations
Spirits ‘good’ as Nevada Task Force-1 team helps in Maui operations
Las Vegas Valley homeless population jumps from 2022
Las Vegas Valley homeless population jumps from 2022