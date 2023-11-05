70°F
Local

Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 6:24 pm
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday evening amid a power outa ...
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, amid a power outage that impacted over 29,000 people across the southeast valley.

Tens of thousands of people lost power in Clark County Saturday night, according to NV Energy.

The power company reported that over 29,000 customers lost power around 5 p.m., most of them in western Henderson and some of the areas of unincorporated Clark County directly north and west of the city’s borders, according to NV Energy’s outage map.

Over 25,000 of the affected customers were in the 89014 and 89074 zip codes.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting a transmission riser.

Delaney said in an email that crews were working to restore power as soon as possible, but the outage tracker listed no timeline for when power would be restored as of 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

