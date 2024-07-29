100°F
Pahrump DMV closed due to fire; residents being accepted at Vegas offices

Member of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue extinguishing a fire at the Pahrump DMV office on July 26, 2024. (Courtesy: Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
Member of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue extinguishing a fire at the Pahrump DMV office on July 26, 2024. (Courtesy: Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
Member of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue extinguishing a fire at the Pahrump DMV office on July 26, 2024. (Courtesy: Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 11:57 am
 

The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Pahrump is closed due to a fire, resulting in residents of the town having to travel to Las Vegas Valley to conduct in-person business.

It is unknown how long it will remain closed following a fire on Friday that did extensive damage to the interior of the Pahrump DMV office, according to a Monday Facebook post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Nye County residents would be able conduct business in person at the various Las Vegas Valley locations.

“Just tell the check-in desk that you are from Nye County, and they will allow the ‘walk-in’ traffic,” the sheriff’s office post read.

DMV spokeswoman Hailey Foster confirmed that walk-in traffic from Nye County was being accepted while the Pahrump locations remains closed. Pahrump residents can visit any of the Las Vegas Valley offices between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to be admitted as a walk-in customer.

“Customers looking for a drive test will be rescheduled at our Flamingo office,” Foster said in an email.

The fire appeared to have started due to an accidental electrical fire, according to Nye County spokesman, Arnold Knightly.

“On how long it will be closed, that will be dictated by the State Fire Marshal and the DMV since the space is occupied by a state office,” Knightly said in an email.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

