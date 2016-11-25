Pedego Electric Bikes owner says work too much fun to retire

Howard Ickes isn’t afraid to use the “F” word. “Fun,” he said. “I often refer to this place as the house of fun.”

Howard Ickes demonstrates the benefits of electric bikes inside Pedego. The 77-year-old Henderson resident came out of retirement to start a Pedego store. (Michael Lyle/ View)

Different models of electric bikes sold at Pedego are shown at the Henderson store. The business recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in Henderson. (Michael Lyle/ View)

Howard Ickes shows the various aspects of the electric bikes. (Michael Lyle/ View News)

Howard Ickes isn’t afraid to use the “F” word.

“Fun,” he said. “I often refer to this place as the house of fun.”

Pedego Electric Bikes in Henderson, 1174 Center Point Drive, recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. It is also Ickes’ fifth year out of retirement and the second time in his life that he has grown a business in Henderson.

“I feel entrepreneurs are born, not made,” he said. “You either got it or you don’t.”

He moved to Las Vegas in 1972 to start a company selling air conditioning products. With a background in engineering, he spent years working for others and finally decided he wanted to be his own boss.

Ickes said he secured a $25,000 small business loan.

He dedicated the next 30 years to his business, starting the days at 5 a.m. and ending close to midnight.

In 2001, he retired.

He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and hanging out with his family.

But after 10 years, he got bored.

On a trip to San Diego in 2011, he came across Pedego Electric Bikes when he and his wife were looking for fun activities.

He was immediately drawn to the concept.

“I had never been much of a bike rider, but these were a lot of fun,” he said.

Being discontent with retirement, he could feel his entrepreneurial spirit coming back.

“So, I became an entrepreneur again,” Ickes said.

Don DiCostanzo, CEO and Co-Founder, said this is usually how the company finds its store owners.

“We don’t advertise for it,” he said. “People find us organically. They try the bikes and realize how fun they are.”

DiCostanzo added it’s their experience that drives them to become partners and sell the electric bicycles.

He opened his store in 2011.

For the past five years, he has enjoyed meeting with new customers and finding out which electric bicycle design would best suit their lifestyle.

“I sit with them for some time and ask them a lot of questions about what they hope to get out of this,” he said.

Whether it’s a couple who wants to start biking together on easy trails or lifelong, avid riders who can’t use regular bicycles because of ailments, Ickes has a bike for them.

He said a large portion of his clientele are older than 50.

Aside from selling the electric bikes, Ickes still enjoys taking them out.

Whenever customers come in, one of his favorite things to do is go on tours with them using the bicycles.

DiCostanzo said Ickes has become known as “Mr. Electric Bike.”

“He is one of our top salesmen,” he said. “One year, he was ranked 11th. He was disappointed and said the next year he would make top ten. Sure enough, he did.”

In addition to the storefront, Ickes said he is working with a few customers in the area to create bicycle groups specific for electric bikes rides.

“It would be a great way to meet others and have fun,” he added.

In the meantime, the 77-year-old hopes to continue to grow his business and is nowhere close to thinking about retirement again.

“I’m having too much fun,” he said.

