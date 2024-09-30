103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in west valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Justin Marr appears for his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas, Mo ...
Man arrested on suspicion of fatal hit and run had revoked license, police say
Tractors and equipment near the trees outside the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting installation progresses to the Strip
Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn entertains the crowd during a concert at the Fremont Street ...
Downtown’s Neon City Festival adds two dozen acts
From left, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and La ...
Gov. Lombardo testifies in Michele Fiore’s federal wire fraud trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2024 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2024 - 3:33 pm

A pedestrian was critically injured when hit by a vehicle on West Sahara Avenue just west of Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 1:35 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The driver was not injured and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES