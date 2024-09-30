Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in west valley

The collision left a pedestrian in critical condition, according to police.

Man arrested on suspicion of fatal hit and run had revoked license, police say

A pedestrian was critically injured when hit by a vehicle on West Sahara Avenue just west of Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 1:35 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The driver was not injured and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

