Pedestrian dies 2 days after being hit by pickup near Galleria Mall

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2025 - 3:45 pm
 

A pedestrian struck by a pickup near Galleria Mall in Henderson on Tuesday evening has died from their injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 7:40 p.m. at Galleria Drive and an Interstate 11 on-ramp, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on Galleria Drive, just east of the I-11 northbound on-ramp, when a pedestrian outside a marked crosswalk entered the roadway from the north curb. The driver struck the pedestrian and came to a controlled stop east of westbound Galleria Drive and the northbound on-ramp.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

First responders took the pedestrian to a local hospital, where the person died Wednesday.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives are notified.

The death was the fourth traffic-related fatality in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

