Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said at 10:21 p.m. a 35-year-old woman was walking across North Lamb Boulevard, westbound at East Tonopah Avenue. A 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 29-year-old North Las Vegas woman struck the pedestrian as the vehicle traveled southbound on Lamb. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. The motorist remained at the scene and was not impaired.

The death is the 48th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year.

