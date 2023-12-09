Pedestrian hit by two cars, dies in southeast valley

A female pedestrian was struck by two cars and died in the southeast valley on Friday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman was walking westbound across South Sandhill Road at Edison Avenue about 5:04 p.m. when she was hit by one vehicle, knocking her to the ground before a second vehicle ran over her, said Lt. Miguel Ibarra of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman died at the scene, a few blocks north of East Twain Avenue.

Metro’s fatal detail was called to conduct the crash investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity and cause of death of the woman after relatives have been notified.

