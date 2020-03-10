Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck

A pedestrian was in critical condition after he was stuck by a garbage truck Tuesday afternoon on Summerlin Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, March 10, 2020, on Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash happened about 2:35 p.m. on eastbound Summerlin Parkway near the Rampart Boulevard exit, Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

The pedestrian, who was in a travel lane when he was struck by the garbage truck, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Smaka said. It was unclear why he was on the highway, he said.

The garbage truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, and as of Tuesday afternoon troopers did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.

All lanes on eastbound Summerlin Parkway were closed Tuesday afternoon while troopers investigate, and traffic was being diverted off of the highway onto Rampart, Smaka said.

“We highly recommend anyone trying to come through to find an alternate route,” he said, describing the traffic near the scene at about 4 p.m. as a “parking lot.”

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

#Trafficalert Crash involving a pedestrian Summerlin Pkwy eastbound at Rampart. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

