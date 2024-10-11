Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers life-threatening injuries

Metro police said in an email that the collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard.

Traffic is largely absent at East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, as police investigate an auto-pedestrian collision. (FastCam)

A pedestrian has been taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard Friday afternoon, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an email that the collision occurred about 2:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected, police said.

Motorists should try to avoid the area.

