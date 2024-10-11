94°F
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers life-threatening injuries

Traffic is largely absent at East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Oct. ...
Traffic is largely absent at East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, as police investigate an auto-pedestrian collision. (FastCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 3:17 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2024 - 3:28 pm

A pedestrian has been taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard Friday afternoon, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an email that the collision occurred about 2:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected, police said.

Motorists should try to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

