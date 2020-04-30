Person fatally shot by Las Vegas police during traffic stop

A Las Vegas police gang detective shot and killed a person Wednesday night during a traffic stop northeast of the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the detective was in an unmarked police vehicle and observed a vehicle driving “erratically” on northbound Interstate 15 around 9 p.m. The detective followed the vehicle as it exited onto Apex Road and headed west, police said.

Here is the scene as media can see of an “officer-involved” shooting tonight. No details at all. I am at Apex Road west of I-15. LVMPD says there will be a news briefing. pic.twitter.com/WU45tb9d2O — Dalton LaFerney 🤖 (@daltonlaferney) April 30, 2020

Police said the detective and backup units managed to stop the vehicle. During the traffic stop, police said, the driver “produced” a firearm. The detective then shot the driver.

It was not clear how long into the traffic stop the driver pulled out the weapon.

Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter, who briefed media from the scene around midnight, declined to take questions.

Splinter said the person was pronounced dead at a “local medical facility.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased.

No further information was immediately available.

