Local

Police investigate fatal crash near Seven Magic Mountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated December 25, 2022 - 6:19 pm
(LtoR) Journeyman Painters Paul Davis and Ivan Barerra apply base coats to stones at Seven Magi ...
(LtoR) Journeyman Painters Paul Davis and Ivan Barerra apply base coats to stones at Seven Magic Mountains as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard South in the desert near the Seven Magic Mountains artwork.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol tweeted that Las Vegas Boulevard at mile marker 12 was closed in both directions while police investigate.

Police were advising drivers to use nearby Interstate 15 instead.

Seven Magic Mountains, with its seven towers of boulders painted in bright colors in the desert near Jean, is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

No other details were available.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

